KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Police are currently investigating 454 fraud cases believed to involve deepfake technology, including voice impersonation, which have resulted in losses amounting to RM2.72 million since the beginning of this year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said these scams typically involve sending WhatsApp messages while impersonating the victim’s acquaintances, claiming to be in trouble and requesting a loan.

“Victims are then instructed to transfer money to a specific account, which is actually a mule account,” he told a press conference today.

He cited a case involving a travel agent in Kuala Terengganu who was scammed after receiving a call on Aug 23 from an unknown number using a voice resembling that of a friend.

Ramli said the victim was convinced that the call was from his friend and subsequently transferred a loan of RM49,800 to the account provided by the scammer.

He added that the police do not rule out the possibility that the deepfake technology was used in this case to mimic the victim’s friend’s voice.

“I advise the public to avoid falling victim to this scam and not to believe what is displayed or what we hear. Instead, verify by contacting your acquaintances using the numbers saved in your phone,” he said. — Bernama