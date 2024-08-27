SUNGAI SIPUT — A 17-year-old boy was charged in the Sungai Siput Magistrate's Court today for the murder of a 10-year-old Orang Asli girl, two weeks ago. The accused nodded in understanding as the charge was read before Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan.

Sinar Harian reported that no plea was recorded from the accused. According to the charge sheet, he is accused of causing the death of Nuraina Humaira Rosli in a swampy area of Kampung Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu, between 2:30pm and 5pm on August 16.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison, with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death. For minors, detention is as per Section 97(2) of the Child Act 2001.

Deputy Public Prosecutor RS Vitthiyeswary prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. The court set October 28 for mention, pending further tests and assessments.

Police detained the accused, a close relative of the victim, on August 19.

Investigations suggest the girl may have been raped and killed elsewhere before her body was placed in the swamp. The autopsy revealed genital tears and neck injuries. The victim, a Year Four student at SK Pos Kuala Mu, was found lying in the swamp around 4:20pm after being reported missing since August 16.