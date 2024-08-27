KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has today urged Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president after the latter was charged with sedition.

Puad said Muhyiddin should emulate Datuk Seri Najib Razak, whom he said had resigned as Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman after losing the 14th general election.

“Muhyiddin should follow Najib’s example. Najib resigned when BN lost in the 14th general election, even though he hadn’t been charged at the time.

“But why, with such heavy baggage, does he still want to hold onto his position?” Puad said in a Facebook post.

Puad also trained his guns at PN component PAS, saying the Islamist party has remained silent over the issue since it is still figuring out its allegiance.

Muhyiddin had earlier pleaded not guilty to a sedition charge in a Sessions Court in Gua Musang, over his remark in the Nenggiri by-election campaigning.

He faced a charge under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 — which can be penalised with a fine of up to RM5,000, imprisonment up to three years, or both.

Muhyiddin was recently accused of insulting the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with 29 police reports lodged against him.



