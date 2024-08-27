KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) high-powered sewer jetters were used on the fourth day of the search and rescue operation (SAR) to find the Indian tourist who was swallowed up by a sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India here on Friday.

The jetters were used to break up rock debris at about four metres after the manhole in front of Wisma Yakin, Jalan Masjid India here and will continue to be used tonight to allow the SAR team to see if there are any foreign objects stuck on the debris.

IWK also conducted flushing at all the manholes along the sewer line and monitored its Pantai Dalam treatment plant but was unable to find any new leads.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been instructed to form close partnerships with geologists and infrastructure experts immediately to assess and reduce any risk of sinkholes occurring.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that she is communicating with Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif to identify immediate actions to be taken and long term strategies, as well as the Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia BN Reddy on the developments of the search.

She added that the Federal Territories Department and DBKL will strengthen development standard operating procedures by ensuring geotechnical studies by accredited engineers are submitted at an earlier stage, during the planning approval application.

Finally, the four family members of the victim, Vjayaletchumy, 48, have had their visas extended by the Immigration Department today, Special Officer to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Arvend Applasamy said after meeting with them at the location of the sinkhole, and presented aid and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama