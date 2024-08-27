KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Tun Daim Zainuddin could be told to assess his mental fitness to stand trial.

The Star reported today that deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said the court could request that Daim be required to obtain a mental evaluation at a government hospital.

Earlier this year, both Daim and his wife had been charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act with failure to abide by the notice to declare their assets, where the former finance minister is alleged to have failed to declare 71 assets, while his wife did not declare 12 purported assets.