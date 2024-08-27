KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Public Works Department (JKR) has been instructed to provide technological support to assist in the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim of the sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said although the sinkhole occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of the Federal Territories Department and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the ministry will assist in a disaster situation.

“I have instructed JKR to provide support in terms of technology to assist the SAR team because we have the expertise,” he said in an audio recording shared with the media today.

Last Friday, an Indian national, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole. She was walking to a nearby temple for breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in. — Bernama