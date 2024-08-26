KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif says that there is no solid evidence to support claims that the city is unsafe for habitation.

Maimunah stressed that Kuala Lumpur had been developed for a long time, and any claims that it was unsafe for development must be backed by strong evidence and thorough studies.

“In response, we have established a task force, including the Department of Geology and the Public Works Department (JKR), to look into and study this matter.

“However, based on the current situation, Kuala Lumpur remains safe unless proven otherwise by studies,” she said during a press conference at Jalan Masjid India here yesterday.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Deputy Director Rozihan Anwar Mamat, Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy, and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) chief executive officer Narendran Maniam.

Recently, a Facebook post uploaded by an environmental activist in 2015 resurfaced and went viral, where it was claimed that the most unsafe place in Malaysia was Kuala Lumpur, with the potential for a “giant sinkhole” to occur at any time.

The post further claimed that 40 to 60 per cent of Kuala Lumpur’s foundation consists of limestone and that unregulated development and disorganised drainage systems could accelerate the occurrence of such an event.

Meanwhile, Maimunah said that the task force, which included members from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG), and the Public Works Department (JKR), had already been activated.

Following a coordination meeting with various related agencies today, Maimunah assured that the situation around Jalan Masjid India and Kuala Lumpur in general was under control and safe for visitors. — Bernama