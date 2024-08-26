KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — After a social media post went viral claiming that public transportation body Prasarana was facing a ransomware attack, the firm confirmed that it was facing a cybersecurity issue.

In the statement posted on RapidKL’s social media, Prasarana said that it “confirms social media reports regarding a cybersecurity incident involving part of their internal systems.”

Without going into further detail, the company said that its cybersecurity team has identified the incident that involves unauthorised access to some of its systems.

Prasarana also stated that the incident has not disrupted its daily operations.

“Our priority is the safety and reliability of public transport services,” it said.

Prasarana is also working with cybersecurity experts as well as the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and CyberSecurity Malaysia to ensure all necessary steps are taken.

Earlier today an account on X (formerly Twitter), FalconFeeds.io said that Prasarana had become a target of RansomHub ransomware.

RansomHub specialises in creating ransomware, and selling it to other cybercriminals who become affiliates.

It is not known whether Prasarana was targeted directly by RansomHub itself or by one of its affiliates.