KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Cyber Security Act, a legislation aimed at enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity through compliance with specific measures, standards, and processes in managing such threats, has come into force from today onwards.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the Act had previously obtained the royal assent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 18 which was later published in the Federal Gazette on June 26.

“In accordance with subsection 1(2) of the Cyber Security Act, the Prime Minister as the minister responsible for cybersecurity, has set August 26 for the official enforcement of the Act,” the statement said.

The PMO also said that several regulations drafted under the Act have also come into force following their publication in the Federal Gazette on August 22.

They are the Cyber Security (Compounding of Offences) Regulations 2024, Cyber Security (Notification on Cyber Security Incident) Regulations 2024, Cyber Security (Risk Assessment and Audit) Regulations 2024 and Cyber Security (Licensing of Cyber Security Service Provider) Regulations 2024.

Among other things, the Act also relates to the establishment of the National Cyber Security Committee, the duties and powers of the chief executive of the National Cyber Security Agency (Nasca), the appointment of heads of critical national information infrastructure sectors, and the designation of critical national information infrastructure entities.

The Act was passed by the Dewan Rakyat last March 27 and in the Dewan Negara on April 3.



