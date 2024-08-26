PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — There are 31 suspected cases of mpox or monkey pox in Malaysia as of today, of which 25 cases have been confirmed negative while six are still being monitored.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the number of mpox cases in Malaysia remained at nine, of which the first case was reported on July 26, 2023 and the last was in November of the same year.

“From December 2023 right up to this moment in time, we have had no new cases (mpox), he said in a press conference here today.

He told reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KPJ Healthcare and MCMC. Also present was the Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

Dzulkefly said immediate steps were taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) following the increase in cases in neighbouring countries including Singapore and Thailand with more stringent screening at the country’s entry points and the activation of 10 laboratories that conduct PCR tests for verification purposes including two private laboratories as well as a Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre ( CPRC).

“Not just these two countries (Singapore and Thailand) but also visitors coming from abroad particularly African countries.

“We are also sending more and regular circulars to our health facilities, both public and private,” he said.

On August 14, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared mpox as a global public health emergency of international concern. — Bernama