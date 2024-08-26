JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — Two buses were used to block off the main roads of Jalan Skudai-Pantai Lido to prevent suspected traffic offenders from escaping during a joint operation that ended early yesterday.

The buses were used as part of a dragnet as a measure to also apprehend motorcyclists with modified vehicles involved in illegal racing.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said more than 100 policemen and enforcement officers from various agencies were involved in the operation that started at 5pm on Saturday and ended at 1am yesterday.

He said a total of 286 individuals and 257 vehicles were inspected during the operation.

“Throughout the operation, police issued more than 250 summonses to motorists for various traffic offences such as not having a driving licence and modifying a vehicle’s structure.

“From that figure, 115 motorcycles were also seized and impounded under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

Raub added that the Road Transport Department (JPJ), which was also involved in the operation, issued 54 compound summonses for various traffic offences under the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the Department of Environment (DoE) enforcement officers had also issued 46 compound summonses and 52 inspection notices against owners of vehicles that exceeded the permitted exhaust noise level.

In addition, Raub said the Johor Baru South Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division also arrested a 28-year-old man after he was positive for methamphetamine abuse during a drug screening test.

“The case is investigated for drug abuse under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Besides the participation of JPJ and DoE enforcement officers, Raub said the joint operation was also assisted by the Johor Baru City Council.

He said that the joint cooperation with various agencies is a positive step in ensuring the safety and increasing the awareness of motorists on traffic laws.