KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — A 16-year-old girl was raped by a man she had met on the networking app Litmatch, police said.

Ampang Jaya police district chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said in a statement that a 24-year-old labourer has since been arrested in Subang over the alleged sexual assault.

He has since been remanded for five days. The investigation is being carried out under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

A convict can be punished with prison between five and 12 years, and liable to whipping.

The Star reported Mohd Azam’s deputy, Supt Nazruel Ekram Abu Saare saying that the teen is mentally-challenged.

The report said the mother had noticed that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in her home had been disconnected — believed to allow the suspect to enter the building.

Litmatch is advertised as an app “to meet new friends”, but is commonly used for dating. It boasts of 10 million users worldwide.

In 2021, then Ketari assemblyman (now Bentong MP) Young Syefura Othman had warned that Litmatch is being used by Malaysian users for child grooming and sharing sexually-explicit media of minors.