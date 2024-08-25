KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the relationship and cooperation of the unity government with its coalition parties Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) is still going on well.

He also said that currently, the cooperation with Umno is very satisfactory.

“So for the future, we are still open to a good discussion,” he told reporters after officiating the All-Malaysian Mosque Summit for Al-Aqsa and Palestine in conjunction with the 2024 World Mosque Day Celebration at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Mosque this morning.

He was commenting on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement during the Umno General Assembly (PAU) which warned its members not to be swayed by the slanders and accusations of the opponent to the point of creating suspicion among themselves.

When delivering a policy speech before more than 2,000 delegates, Ahmad Zahid wanted every member and level of leadership including the supreme council to put aside their differences in an effort to strengthen the party so that Umno would return to dominance in the 16th general election (GE16.) — Bernama