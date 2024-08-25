KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has dismissed fellow party member Hassan Abdul Karim’s proposal that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirm his legitimacy through a new vote of confidence, calling it “irrelevant.”

Malaysiakini reported Saifuddin as saying that Anwar’s legitimacy as prime minister was already solidified during the first session of the 15th Parliament in December 2022. Citing Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, he explained that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong holds the authority to appoint a prime minister who commands the majority’s confidence in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Anwar’s legitimacy was confirmed with a vote of confidence by a voice vote during that session,” Saifuddin told Malaysiakini. He also highlighted that Anwar’s support was further demonstrated when the Dewan Rakyat approved the 2024 Budget with backing from more than 140 MPs.

In response to Hassan’s call for another vote of confidence when Parliament reconvenes on October 14, Saifuddin was quoted saying: “We can’t keep proposing a vote of confidence every year.”

Hassan had also noted that the upcoming vote on the 2025 Budget, scheduled for October 18, could be another opportunity to gauge Anwar’s support.

Opposition leader Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has recently questioned Anwar’s legitimacy as prime minister, alleging that he had gathered 115 statutory declarations (SDs) following the 15th General Election (GE15), which he believed should have granted him the premiership.