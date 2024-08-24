KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 – The eldest son of 48-year-old Vijayaletchumy from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India who fell into a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India this morning has urged the authorities to rescue his mother.

“Please save my mother. This is not why I brought her here to Malaysia," were the words of Surya, 26 after he arrived at the scene.

Visibly distraught, Surya struggled to hold back tears as he recounted the incident, comforted by family members and friends who accompanied him.

Surya, who had rushed to Malaysia from Thailand, reached the scene around 9.30pm to witness the ongoing rescue efforts.

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Shariff visited the site and spoke with the victim’s husband, with the help of an interpreter.

She later informed the media that Kuala Lumpur City Hall would extend assistance to the family during the search and rescue operation.

Vijayaletchumy was on a two-month holiday in Malaysia with her family and was due to return home soon.

She had been walking in front of the Malayan Mansion on Jalan Masjid India when the ground beneath her suddenly collapsed, causing her to fall into the sinkhole at approximately 8.20am.