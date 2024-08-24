BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug 24 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is to make a two-day working visit to Brunei starting tomorrow in conjunction with the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei.

Malaysia’s Charge d’Affaires ad interim in Brunei, Nur Ezira Mahadi, said Anwar is scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Monday and hold a four-eyed meeting with the Brunei monarch at the Nurul Iman Palace here.

She said following the meeting, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar will witness the signing of several bilateral agreements between Malaysia and Brunei, including those concerning the land border.

“As close neighbours and Asean partners, both leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” she told a press conference here today.

Nur Ezira added that during the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar will review the progress of bilateral cooperation and unresolved issues between the two countries.

This consultation, she said, will further strengthen the special relationship and multilateral cooperation between the two nations, built on shared institutions like the Malay Sultanates and similarities in culture, language and heritage.

“Furthermore, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam,” she noted.

Anwar is scheduled to arrive at 10.25 pm tomorrow and will be accompanied by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz;

Also present will be Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir; Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek; Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; deputy ministers and other government officials.

“As the Charge d’Affaires ad interim, I will personally welcome the Prime Minister upon his arrival,” Nur Ezira said.

She said the Prime Minister will be greeted by Brunei government representatives, including the minister-in-attendance, Brunei’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, Datuk Seri Setia Awang Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, and Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Setia Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof.

Anwar is scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Last year, Brunei was Malaysia’s 30th largest trading partner and the sixth largest among Asean countries, with total trade amounting to RM9.31 billion. — Bernama