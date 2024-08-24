SEPANG, Aug 24 — Malaysia began exporting fresh durians to China today, two months after signing the Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Durian from Malaysia to China, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said that fresh durians have now been allowed into the Chinese market starting this year, whereas previously, only frozen durians could be exported to the country.

He added that for a start, 40 metric tonnes of fresh durians, including varieties such as Musang King, Black Thorn, D24, and IOI, from eight exporting companies, will be shipped to China in three phases.

“The first phase is today, with 15 metric tonnes; the second phase will follow tomorrow with 10 metric tonnes, and the remainder will be sent in the third phase,” he said at the launch of Malaysia’s first fresh durian export to China, held here today.

Also in attendance were Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, secretary-general of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, and Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli.

Arthur said the export of fresh durians to China became possible after the signing of the Protocol on Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Durian from Malaysia to China. This agreement was signed by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and the Minister of the General Administration of Customs China (GACC), Yu Jianhua, in Putrajaya on June 19.

He explained that the durian export initiative is part of Fama’s efforts to enhance the supply chain by improving the efficiency of the durian supply chain from local farms to international markets.

“This initiative has proven successful, as evidenced today by the new opportunities it creates for durian entrepreneurs and growers in Malaysia to export their fruits to China,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said that the fresh durians were transported via air cargo to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, which serves as a major cargo hub in China.

“Upon arrival at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, a comprehensive logistics network - including trains, trucks, and other transport modes - ensures that the fresh durians can be distributed throughout China in under 24 hours, reaching major cities like Beijing and Shanghai, which are key markets for our fresh durian,” Loke explained. — Bernama