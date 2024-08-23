PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he will tell the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) not to prohibit media outlets from its events without valid reason.

Yesterday, the Malaysiakini news portal said its reporters were turned away from covering the PDRM Special Dialogue II.

“I will inform the PDRM immediately so that no press will be barred from events, as what had happened to Malaysiakini,” Anwar told reporters after launching the IHSAN Madani Portal with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Press were invited to cover the launch of the dialogue by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail yesterday, but Malaysiakini later reported that its representatives were turned away without reason.

The news outlet said it both received an invitation to attend and confirmed that it would do so before the day.

Prior to the incident, Malaysiakini had published an article citing sources who claimed of impending changes to the PDRM leadership.

Malaysiakini and its reporters are under police investigation over the report.