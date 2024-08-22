PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) welcomes the arrest of five of its officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday and is leaving the case to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further investigation.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said his department would also cooperate fully in a transparent and fair manner.

He said that the enforcement department will not compromise or protect any of its officers involved in integrity violations such as abuse of power and corruption, whether at the country’s entry points or any Immigration Office nationwide, which could tarnish the department’s reputation and image.

“Serious actions and severe punishments, including dismissal, will be taken according to existing legal provisions if the officers are found guilty of wrongdoing.

“JIM is serious and committed to ensuring that the integrity of its officers is maintained at the highest level,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, Ruslin encouraged the public to report any misconduct by Immigration officers, such as misappropriation, abuse of power, disciplinary offences, and corruption, through the hotline 03-8880 1246, email [email protected], or by coming in person to Level 4, Integrity Division, Immigration Department Headquarters, Putrajaya.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported as saying yesterday that his department had uncovered a syndicate bringing foreign nationals into the country without undergoing inspection following the arrest of 12 individuals through “Op Pump” carried out by the MACC around the Klang Valley, Penang, and Kelantan yesterday.

It was also reported that those detained included four company owners, three civilians believed to be managing the entry of foreign nationals, and five Immigration officers stationed at KLIA Terminal 2. — Bernama