KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to rally support for continuing the alliance with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition at the Umno General Assembly to ensure the coalition stays strong heading into the Sabah state polls and the next general election, set for 2027.

According to Singapore daily The Straits Times, a close associate of Zahid said he is likely to emphasise the importance of this partnership in protecting Malay interests through government policy.

However, the alliance with PH remains contentious within Umno, especially because of the inclusion of DAP, which many Umno members view unfavourably.

The report said despite the friction, Zahid has benefited from this cooperation, securing the deputy prime minister position, with other Umno leaders also holding key government roles.

The recent by-election victory in Nenggiri has emboldened some within Umno to aspire to regain their past dominance, when the party was a major political force rather than just a kingmaker.

A Zahid confidante told The Straits Times, “Umno’s dominance, including gaining back the prime ministership, still prevails in delegates’ mentality.”

Johor Umno leader Bastien Onn attributed the Nenggiri win to the slogan, “No PKR, no DAP,” which resonated with voters in the Malay heartland.

He was quoted saying in the report that voters are sending a clear message: “If you don’t bring DAP and PKR leaders... we will vote Umno.”

With another by-election looming in Johor’s Mahkota state seat, Umno leaders are keeping a close eye on whether DAP can mobilise Chinese voters to support Umno. Bastien noted that DAP has so far shown little grassroots engagement in Malay areas, raising questions about their influence.

Some Umno members have intermittently called for PH to drop DAP in hopes of attracting more Malay voters, but political analyst Wong Chin Huat told the Singapore daily that such a move would be unrealistic. He stated that with DAP holding 40 out of PH’s 81 seats in Parliament, ditching the party would destabilise the coalition.

Wong also warned that aligning with Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by PAS and Bersatu, could backfire on Umno.

“To join PN in Malay unity means Umno would be eaten alive by PAS and Bersatu,” he was quoted saying.

Not all Umno leaders are keen on going solo, with Melaka Umno leader Firda Ayu Mohd Zubir dismissing the idea as a narrative pushed by PN.

“The combination of BN-PH is needed to form a government until now,” she was quoted saying