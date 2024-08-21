KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Umno members are encouraged to draw inspiration from the party’s recent victory in the Nenggiri by-election to bolster unity and cohesion within the ranks, according to party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that Umno’s various wings and branches across the country have their own plans and agendas for strengthening their divisions.

At the same time, he and the seven ministers and six deputy ministers in the Cabinet are dedicated to enhancing Bumiputera economic prowess.

“The divisions have their own strategies to fortify the party, and our recent win in Nenggiri has greatly boosted our morale. Our focus now is on enhancing the Bumiputera economy and restructuring party mechanisms to prepare for future elections,” he said.

He stressed the importance of unity among Umno members.

“We need to seize this opportunity to unite and adapt to the new political landscape. While the victory in Nenggiri is a significant boost, the broader goal is to implement our national agenda effectively,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted that the agenda for implementation must extend beyond Umno’s leadership and reach the grassroots level.

Regarding the upcoming Mahkota by-election in September, Ahmad Zahid noted that the party has yet to finalise its candidate.

The party’s leadership will meet next week to make a decision, which will then be submitted to the unity government’s secretariat for final approval before an official announcement is made.

The Mahkota by-election is scheduled for September 28, following the death of incumbent Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on August 2.

The Election Commission has set the nomination day for September 14 and early voting for September 24.

In the March 2022 Johor state election, Sharifah Azizah secured the seat with a majority of 5,166 votes.