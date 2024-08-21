KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin gave police investigators today 114 statutory declarations said to be of federal lawmakers backing him to be prime minister after the 15th general election.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, Muhyiddin provided the documents for the investigation against him over his remarks from the Nenggiri by-election campaign last week.

Muhyiddin’s representatives also provided journalists present with a copy of Muhyiddin’s own declaration, in which he said he possessed SDs from lawmakers of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), 10 Barisan Nasional MPs, two independents, and one from Parti KDM.

His coalition also won 74 seats in the 2022 same election. The numbers work out to 115, as he claimed.

The former PM’s representatives did not provide, however, any of the accompanying SDs to the press.

Muhyiddin previously said his remark was factual and not intended to demean the royalty.

He is being investigated over his claim that he had the support of 115 MPs after GE15 but was not invited to form the government, before asking the crowd who the Agong was at the time.

As no single party or coalition won the election outright, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah eventually appointed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister after the latter cobbled together a unity coalition of all Malaysian parties outside of PN.

Yesterday, Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah said in a statement from the Pahang palace that Muhyiddin’s remarks were demeaning to his father, and urged the police to strictly apply the law in this matter.

Separately, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman also said yesterday that 28 reports had been lodged against Muhyiddin over his remarks up to then.