KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has urged the police to investigate former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over allegedly seditious remarks about the previous Yang diPertuan Agong.

According to Malaysiakini, the DAP federal lawmaker lodged a report over the matter, citing a TikTok video in which Muhyiddin is alleged to have made the remarks while campaigning for the by-election in Nenggiri, Kelantan.

“I would like to point out that the statements made by Muhyiddin in the eyes of Malaysian criminal law are an element of contempt and insult to the royal institution, and can rouse the public’s anger against the royal institution,” Rayer said in his report.

In the offending video, Muhyiddin could be heard claiming he had the support of 115 MPs that, if true, would have enabled him to form the government after the 15th general election.

He then alleged that he was not invited to do so, before pointedly asking the crowd who the Agong was at the time.

Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition won 74 seats in GE15.

As no single party or coalition won the election outright, the Agong at the time Al-Sultan Abdullah eventually appointed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister after the latter cobbled together a unity coalition of all Malaysian parties outside of PN.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani won the Nenggiri by-election with a majority of 3,352 votes over PN candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail.

The result was a blow to Muhyiddin’s coalition as Nenggiri is in Kelantan, which is considered a PN bastion.