KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, arrived at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) building here at around 10.30am today to provide a statement.

This is in relation to his remarks allegedly touching on 3R issues (royalty, religion, and race) during the Nenggiri state assembly by-election campaign recently, Malay news portal Utusan Malaysia reported today.

PN deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, was also seen accompanying him.