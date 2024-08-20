KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The process of recording a statement from former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarding a case related to the 3R issue (race, religion, royalty) has been postponed to tomorrow.

According to national daily Sinar Harian, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the statement will be recorded at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) in Kuala Lumpur at 11am tomorrow.

“His lawyer informed us that it will be postponed until tomorrow as he (the lawyer) is still in Thailand,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Previously, Sinar Harian reported that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman’s statement was to be recorded today.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

A total of 30 police reports were received concerning a speech allegedly touching on 3R issues during campaigning for the Nenggiri state by-election in Gua Musang, Kelantan recently.

Yesterday, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, expressed his displeasure and disappointment over Muhyiddin’s actions, which were seen as deliberately and sarcastically questioning the role of Sultan Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during his tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.