KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The investigation papers on Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s election campaign speech which allegedly touched on issues related to race, religion and royalty (3R) have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said 66 individuals have had their statements recorded to assist in the investigation into the case so far.

“We have also recorded Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s statement and he has answered all the questions. The investigation papers have also been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Earlier, Muhyiddin posted on Facebook that he had given his statement and handed over some documents to the police to assist in the investigation regarding his speech while campaigning in the recently concluded Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan.

The former prime minister said the documents were handed over when the police came to take his statement at his office at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) at 11 am today.

In the speech, Muhyiddin was alleged to have disputed the duties and role of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on not being given the prime minister’s post after the 15th General Election.

The speech, which caused many parties to file a police report, also drew the wrath of Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah who wanted the police to take decisive action without compromise against the Pagoh Member of Parliament. — Bernama