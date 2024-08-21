PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the government expects some social media platforms to submit new licensing applications in October or November this year.

He noted that engagement sessions between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and social media platforms are ongoing.

“We are in contact with the platforms, but they have not yet made an application. I have just received a briefing from the MCMC regarding the timeline.

“In general, there are two timelines. The first is for the licensing to develop a code of conduct. This code of conduct will involve discussions with all social media platforms, stakeholders, including bodies, non-governmental organisations, academics, and various parties. We believe it can be completed by the end of October.

“At the same time, the process of engaging with social media platforms to ensure they understand the licensing process will continue. I have requested that the MCMC be contacted immediately, and that is being done, but it will take time,” he told reporters during his weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

Fahmi said the process of obtaining a licence is not as difficult compared to an individual licence.

“Individual licences may take several months to process, but for the class licence, the MCMC informs us that it will take three to five working days. So, we expect a number of applications to be submitted around October or November,” he said.

Earlier this month, the MCMC released details of its regulatory framework, which will require social media and messaging apps to apply for an annual licence.