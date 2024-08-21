KUANTAN, Aug 21 — The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was moved to tears last night while speaking about the upcoming wedding of his daughter Tengku Puteri Raja, Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was seen wiping away tears and unable to continue, prompting the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, who was beside him, to continue the address.

“May the ceremony be smooth, full of blessings, and accepted by Allah, and may the marriage bond that is to be formed remain strong (the Pahang Ruler started to wipe his tears and requested Tengku Hassanal to continue the speech).

“...and lasts until Jannah, Insya Allah. Let us also pray that the state of Pahang Darul Makmur and its people continue to be safeguarded and protected by Allah SWT,” according to the speech text as read by Tengku Hassanal during the opening ceremony of the Al-Falah Mosque in Kampung Sungai Isap 2 and the “doa selamat” in conjunction with the royal wedding here yesterday.

The royal wedding will take place from August 22 to 25 and will be broadcast live from Tasek Kotasas and Padang MBK 1 in Kuantan.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah reminded Muslims in the state to continuously deepen their understanding of authentic religious knowledge in line with the beliefs of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah school of thought, urging them to refer to accurate sources, such as muftis, Pahang Islamic Religious Department, and Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, if they have any religious doubts.

“Of late, we have been alarmed by the revival of teachings that had previously been declared deviant by fatwa committees across the state. Despite the clear evidence of their deviation, there are still some individuals who are fervently trying to revive these teachings,” the Pahang Sultan said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged mosques to take a more proactive role in addressing social issues by becoming centres of knowledge, serving as agencies for moral and ethical development, and acting as social support centres.

“...mosques should play a role as a medium for preventing and resolving conflicts, rather than as a platform that incites them. Also, make mosques agents of well-being and sustained health awareness,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama