PM Anwar’s media director, Rozaid Abdul Rahman, dies aged 59

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Director of Media and Strategic Communications in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Rozaid Abdul Rahman passed away at 7pm tonight at his home in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya near here.

The passing of the former Sinar Harian Group Chief Editor was confirmed by the PMO when contacted by Bernama.

Rozaid, 59, had received treatment at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang (formerly Serdang Hospital) at the beginning of July and believed to be recuperating at home.

The late Rozaid had extensive experience in the field of journalism for over 40 years, after starting his career as a cadet reporter in Utusan Malaysia in April 1984.

The veteran journalist then served as the Group Executive Editor with the Star and served as the Press Secretary to Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin when he was the Higher Education Minister.

He later joined Sinar Harian on Jan 4, 2021 before deciding to end his service with Sinar Harian on Dec 30, 2022.

Rozaid was appointed as Director of Media and Strategic Communications at the Prime Minister’s office on May 23, 2023. — Bernama



