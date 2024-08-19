KUALA LUMPUR, August 19 — The tour bus company involved in the accident that resulted in two fatalities on Jalan Genting Highlands in June was brought before the Magistrate’s Court in Bentong today on two charges.

According to national news agency Bernama, Director M. Kumar, 50, representing M. Kumar Trans Tour Sdn Bhd, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Magistrate Nuur Fakhizaa Abu Bakar.

For the first charge, the company, which owns the tour bus, is accused of failing to ensure the safety of passengers and other road users by allowing driver S. Anand Kumar, 32, to operate the company’s vehicle without a licence, leading to the deaths of two passengers at KM16.5 Genting Highlands Road in Bentong, at 10:20am on June 29.

Bernama reported that the company is also charged with operating with an expired tour bus licence, which had lapsed on February 16, 2024, contrary to the general conditions of the tour bus licence.

The charges are brought under Section 41 (1)(b)(ii) and Section 41 (1)(b)(iii) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715). If convicted, the company could face a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both, and the vehicle involved may be forfeited by the court.

In the same report, Bernama said the court granted the company bail of RM6,000 for both charges with one surety and set September 27 for a case mention.

The prosecution is handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Nasrul Fazimi Mat Nasir from the Road Transport Department (JPJ), while the bus company is represented by lawyer P. Taneswaran.

On July 3, Anand Kumar pleaded not guilty at the Raub Magistrate’s Court to two charges of dangerous driving and driving without a licence, which led to the deaths of two Chinese tourists.

In the incident, two Chinese nationals were killed, and 19 other passengers survived after the tour bus they were on reportedly skidded and crashed into a road divider at KM16.5 Jalan Genting Highlands.

In July, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) cancelled the tour bus company’s operator licence and vehicle permit following a decision by the Licence Cancellation and Suspension Committee (JPPL).