KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Defence Ministry will render its full cooperation to the King in matters relating to the military's asset procurement processes, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today.

“As the Supreme Commander, the Agong always has access to what we are doing. So we will definitely give our full cooperation,” Mohamed Khaled said during a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters here.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim had last week expressed the need for the government to always emphasise honesty in matters that involve the purchase of equipment and the building of military facilities.

The King stressed that the equipment purchased must be of high quality and meet the needs and requirements of the country’s defence and not be influenced by suppliers or agents offering commissions, adding that he would personally evaluate all the procurement.

“A career as a military officer demands honesty and trust as well as unwavering sacrifice and loyalty to defend the country’s sovereignty. There should never be a military officer involved in corrupt practices, especially involving the purchase of government equipment and contracts,” national news agency (Bernama) reported His Majesty saying.

Sultan Ibrahim stated that as the supreme leader of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), he will not “give face” to any ATM officer involved in corruption or abuse of power, nor to those who fail to fulfil their duties.

“Maintain your manners and never engage in dishonourable actions. Do not undermine the community’s trust in the military, and let not a rotten apple spoil the whole barrel,” Sultan Ibrahim reportedly said.