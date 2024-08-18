PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the close bilateral relations between Malaysia and Brunei is prevailing at the highest level at the moment.

He said the official visit of Brunei Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to Malaysia is an important signal to the country that the entire leadership of Brunei is determined to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“The presence of the Crown Prince of Brunei shows that the entire strength and leadership of Brunei are together and determined to bolster cooperation,” he told the media after hosting a luncheon in conjunction with the courtesy visit of the Crown Prince of Brunei, here today.

Among the matters discussed in the meeting, he said, included strengthening bilateral relations including defence and training in industry, technology, Islam, culture and the Malay language which would provide benefits and opportunities to the people of both countries.

According to Anwar, he and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah had previously held a bilateral meeting to discuss the progress of cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei.

On July 20, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah with Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha agreed to attend the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia at Istana Negara.

Earlier Anwar received a courtesy visit from the Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah who is also the Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, at the Seri Perdana Complex at 11.25 this morning.

The arrival of Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and his wife, Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah was also greeted by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Crown Prince is on a five-day official visit to Malaysia from August 17 to 21.

Brunei is Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among Asean member countries in 2023, with a trade volume of US$2.04 billion (RM9.31 billion). — Bernama