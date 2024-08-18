KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her historic election as the prime minister of Thailand.

Paetongtarn, 37, has made history as the youngest-ever Thai prime minister and the second woman to hold the esteemed office.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar wrote, “As close neighbours, Malaysia and Thailand share a vital and enduring partnership, forged on long standing historical, cultural, and economic links as well as deep-rooted kinship.

He emphasised the importance of peace and development in southern Thailand, noting the benefits for communities on both sides of the border.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Paetongtarn to unlock the full potential of our bilateral relationship,” he added.

He also expressed his appreciation to former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for his leadership in strengthening the bonds between the two nations.

“I wish to express sincere appreciation to my dear friend, former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, for his visionary leadership in strengthening the bonds between our two nations,” he wrote.

Paetongtarn accepted King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s command to form a government today, just two years after entering politics, AFP reported today.

She is the country’s youngest prime minister and the third Shinawatra to hold the role.

Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai party chose her to replace Srettha Thavisin, who was sacked as prime minister on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court for appointing a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction.