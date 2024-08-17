KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The youth must have the courage to speak out on various issues such as humanity, corruption, poverty gaps and environmental concerns guided by strong principles and values, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said society required energetic youths with ideas, ideals and principles, and who believed in freedom, justice and humanity, that could affect change.

“The youth must stand and speak up and champion the cause of humanity, the sufferings of our people, the marginalised, the destruction of the environment, the corruption in our midst,” he said in his speech at the International Young Future Leaders Summit 2024 (iFUTURE 2024) at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur, here yesterday.

The inaugural programme organised by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) for three days beginning yesterday, is an effort to ensure that the next generation of national leaders is exposed to various national and global issues.

It involves over 1,000 local and international student leaders from 46 countries and provides a platform and opportunity for students to showcase their leadership talents, enhance their academic quality and improve their public speaking skills.

Meanwhile, Anwar hoped that the students participating in the programme would make the most of the opportunity to exchange views based on their principles.

“So share your knowledge, interact as much as possible, act wisely, work diligently, learn as much as you can,” he said. — Bernama