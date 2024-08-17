JOHOR BARU, Aug 17 — The rumour that a prominent minister from PKR will be moved to another ministry or dropped from the Cabinet altogether was a baseless political attack, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said today.

The PKR deputy president said it was an outdated tactic to attack the ruling government that is focused on developing the economy and governing the country competently.

“I believe this is an outdated tactic against the government where important matters for the country are taken over by petty issues.

“Throughout the 25 years I have been in PKR, this is the most stable and peaceful moment. There is no problem within the party,” he told reporters at a programme in conjunction with the Madani Rakyat Programme 2024 tour for the southern zone at Dataran UTM here.

Rumours started earlier this week after unnamed sources were cited in a news report alleging the Cabinet reshuffle.

The rumour stated that the minister could be moved to another ministry or even removed entirely, to make room for a menteri besar that has been rumoured to be in line for a federal promotion.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, denied that he would reshuffle the Cabinet involving his ministers any time soon.

Last year, Anwar reorganised around a third of the federal portfolios, including making seven new appointments and transferring five ministers.