KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) apologises to its customers for the recent increase in flight delays and cancellations affecting Malaysia Airlines and Firefly services.

MAG group managing director Datuk Izham Ismail said a combination of factors, including weather, technical and manpower challenges, supply chain constraints, and the ongoing normalisation of global aviation operations post-pandemic, has contributed to these operational difficulties.

“We understand the significant inconvenience these disruptions have caused, and we want to assure our customers that we are taking immediate steps to address the root causes of these issues,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that MAG has also been affected by the delayed delivery of the Boeing 737-8 aircraft this year.

Captain Izham acknowledged that these challenges have cascaded into a series of disruptions, impacting the flight schedules.

“Flight retiming caused by technical delays usually creates a domino effect lasting several days or weeks depending on the availability of spare aircraft for an airline,” he said.

He explained that the decisions made to delay or cancel flights were never taken lightly and always made with the safety of the passengers and crew in mind.

He further said the group is committed to restoring the operations to normal as quickly as possible.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to address these issues and minimise future disruptions,” he added.

Recently, there have been news reports about the flight delays on both Firefly flights at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang and Malaysia Airlines at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as well as complaints about codeshare passengers. — Bernama