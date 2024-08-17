SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 17 — The father of the p-hailing motorcyclist who was one of the victims killed in a plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam, last year, has come to terms with his son’s death and accepted the final report on the tragedy, which was issued yesterday.

Muhamad Salleh Othman, 58, the father of Muhamad Hafiz, 32, said although still grieving over his son’s tragic passing, he has accepted his death as fate.

“I keep seeing his face even though a year has passed. His sudden death was difficult to accept, but we have come to terms with it. Everything has already been written.

“After his death, I welcomed two grandchildren, a girl and a boy. My 10-month-old grandson...looks exactly like him (Muhamad Hafiz). He is a source of comfort that helps me cope with my longing for Muhamad Hafiz,” he said when met at his home at Taman Sidam Kiri here today.

Muhamad Salleh held a tahlil and Yasin recitation ceremony at his home to mark the first anniversary of his son’s passing.

On Aug 17 last year, the privately owned Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) bearing registration number N28JV crashed in Elmina, killing all eight on board (six passengers and two flight crew members), one e-hailing driver and a p-hailing motorcyclist.

Earlier, the report posted on the Ministry of Transport’s website stated that the crash was confirmed to have resulted from a loss of control during flight due to an unintended protocol issue.

The final report issued by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found that the primary cause of the accident was the inadvertent extension of the lift dump spoilers, which the pilot most likely activated during pre-landing checks.

This action led to a sudden loss of lift, resulting in a catastrophic loss of control and the subsequent crash. — Bernama