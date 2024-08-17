PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — Brunei’s Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from Aug 17 to 21.

His Royal Highness will be accompanied by his wife, Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah Pengiran Salleh Ab Rahaman, Brunei’s Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Setia Awang Nazmi Awang Mohamad and senior government officials.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Saturday said while in Kuala Lumpur, the Crown Prince will have an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, followed by a luncheon.

Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, where both sides are expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“This visit adds further significance to the enduring and close relationship between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, which is based on common heritage, culture, and people-to-people ties, especially as both countries celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year,” according to the statement.

In 2023, Brunei was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner among the Asean Member States, with total trade amounting to US$2.04 billion (RM9.31 billion). — Bernama