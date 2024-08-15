KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Airbus A-400M aircraft have been deployed to the Almaza Air Force Base in Egypt to transport injured Palestinians to Malaysia for medical treatment.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama, stating that full details of the mission will be announced later this week.

“Yes. Please wait until this Friday; details will be provided,” he said briefly.

On Aug 4, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his intention to bring injured Palestinians to Malaysia for treatment. — Bernama