KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has suggested special border passes for captains of industries to tackle issues such as manpower and traffic congestion concerns for the proposed Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The passes will enable senior management officials of companies based in the SEZ to travel between Singapore and southern Johor with ease and efficiency, he was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia in its report yesterday.

“We are trying to accelerate the success of the JSSEZ and (part of that is facilitating) movement of goods and services, mainly the movement of people,” he said during an Invest Johor event at Forest City yesterday.

Onn Hafiz however did not say whether holders of the special passes would have to go through a special lane or priority clearance at immigration counters.

He said that government officials from both countries were due to meet at the end of this month in Johor for talks on the SEZ agreement.

His remarks followed a report from the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) indicating that nine out of 10 Singaporean firms consider Johor an appealing investment destination, though many businesses are anticipating challenges such as sourcing skilled workers and delays in the movement of people and goods due to congestion at land crossings.

The menteri besar acknowledged that reducing congestion and expanding the pool of skilled workers in Johor are among the “drastic changes” the state government is pursuing to fully harness the economic cooperation potential between Malaysia and Singapore.

He also highlighted upcoming developments aimed at improving transportation within and around southern Johor which include widening the North-South Highway to six lanes from four by 2025 and a public transport network in Johor Baru town, which will later be integrated with the Johor-Singapore RTS Link.

Malaysia and Singapore inked a deal in January to create a special economic zone (SEZ) that would offer tax breaks, streamlined travel, and even passport-free movement between the two countries using QR codes and digital customs.