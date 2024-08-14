KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an enforcement officer, on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe, of RM12,000, in return for closing a rape case.

According to a source, the man, in his 40s, was arrested at around 10 this morning, when he appeared to record a statement at the Penang MACC office.

“The suspect is believed to have committed the offence in 2019, and received a bribe of approximately RM12,000 from an individual, in return for closing a rape case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang MACC director, Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, and that the man will be brought to the court today morning, to be charged.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 165 of the Penal Code. — Bernama