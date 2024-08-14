KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Umno said today it will not be inviting senior leaders from the government coalition for its general assembly this month, and has informed them of the decision.

Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was quoted saying that the party wishes for this year’s meeting to focus on internal affairs.

“We extended invitations last year, and God willing, we will extend invitations next year or the year before the general election,” he was quoted telling a press conference by Free Malaysia Today.

“This year, we are giving room for Umno’s large family to discuss issues as a family.”

Last year, the event saw the attendance of among others Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, adn Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The Umno general assembly will run from August 21 to 24.



