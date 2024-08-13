KOTA BARU, Aug 13 — Police have summoned 11 individuals, including survivors and their parents, to record their statements regarding a tragic incident, involving a three-wheeled motorcycle, on Friday, resulting in the drowning of a 15-month-old baby girl in Bachok.

Bachok district police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the police will also take statements from those who attempted to rescue the victims that night.

“Further investigations are underway, and we will call upon any additional witnesses if necessary. We are committed to conducting a transparent investigation, covering all aspects. Should any element of negligence be discovered, appropriate action will be taken,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001.

“Villagers, particularly parents, are urged to closely supervise their children, and prevent them from using vehicles on the road, even within village areas,” he added.

On Friday, Bernama reported that a 15-month-old baby girl died after being thrown into the water, when a three-wheeled motorcycle ridden by a 12-year-old boy, who was also carrying five other children, fell into an irrigation canal. — Bernama