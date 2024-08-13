KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Dark tourism may sound like a buzzword or a new trend for the global tourism market, probably thanks to TV series like Chernobyl or Dark Tourist.

But in fact, the concept has been around for ages.

The term “dark tourism” was first coined in 1996 by two Glasgow Caledonian University professors John Lennon and Malcolm Foley when the subject gained academic attention.

Today, the term is generally used to describe tourism activities linked to visiting places with dark and tragic historical backgrounds involving, genocide, assassination, crime or incarceration.

However, the desire to visit such places and learn about their dark past isn’t a new phenomenon.

A 2017 study published in the Oxford Research Encyclopaedia of Criminology and Crime Justice found that for many years, humans have been attracted to sites and events that are associated with death, disaster, suffering, violence and killing.

“From ancient Rome and gladiatorial combat to attendance at public executions in London and other major cities of the world, death has held an appeal,” reads the study.

In Malaysia, there are many dark tourism sites representing the country’s colonial past, struggles of pre-independence and tragic events that have impacted society.

From World War II sites that the Japanese military used during their occupation in the 1940s to the abandoned Highland Towers condominium site, and even historical cemeteries, there are abundant dark tourism sites in Malaysia for thrill-seekers looking to learn about the country’s past.

Generally, dark tourism serves as a powerful tool for education, remembrance and reflection on human history.

It enables tourists to learn about the causes and consequences of past tragedies to shape a more informed future while preserving the memory of those significant events.

Apart from its historical and educational values, dark tourism significantly contributes to tourism revenue growth.

According to Future Market Insight’s projections, the global dark tourism market is expected to be valued at US$31.89 billion (RM148.68 billion) by the end of this year.

The report also projected the market to grow to US$40.82 billion (RM190.32 billion) by 2034.

Based on Tourism Malaysia’s 2023 report, Malaysia earned over RM71.3 billion in receipts from over 20.14 million tourists.

VN Express International also ranked Malaysia the top most-visited country in South-east Asia throughout 2023.