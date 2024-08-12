KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his gratitude to all the staff at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, Putrajaya Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital for his good health.

“Thank you to all the caregivers, specialists and medical staff at Serdang Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL). Alhamdulillah, I am healthy,” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Anwar underwent his annual health check-up, which was conducted by a team of medical specialists from the Ministry of Health (MOH) at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital.

Terima kasih kepada seluruh perawat, pakar dan staf perubatan Hospital Serdang, Putrajaya dan Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL). Alhamdulillah sihat. pic.twitter.com/QG4eDPEAtm — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) August 11, 2024

According to the Selangor Health Department yesterday, the Prime Minister’s health condition is good and at an optimal level, allowing him to remain enthusiastic and determined to continue bearing the responsibility of elevating the country’s status and dignity to the highest level.

Meanwhile, Malaysians also took the opportunity to pray for the prime minister’s health and well-being in the comments section of the post uploaded today.

A Facebook user, Fauzi Mazlan, prayed for Anwar to always be granted good health and vitality to lead the country.

Similarly, Hassan Hami expressed his gratitude for the positive update on the Prime Minister’s health.

“May all matters be eased, and may he continue to be healthy. The people of Malaysia greatly need the leadership of DSAI (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said. — Bernama