PORT DICKSON, March 6 — Visitors at the Port Dickson Waterfront beach here were startled by the sight of a large estuarine crocodile spotted near the shoreline early this morning.

Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Faizal Izham Pikri said the department is attempting to determine the location where the reptile was sighted, although no official report has been received so far.

He said the department has yet to confirm whether the crocodile sighted was the same animal previously seen in the waters there.

“If members of the public spot the crocodile, please inform Perhilitan or the authorities and do not provoke or disturb the animal. We will take the necessary follow-up action,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, a 52-second video showing the crocodile near a rocky section of the beach went viral on social media. — Bernama