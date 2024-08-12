KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s health is in good condition and at an optimal level, according to the Selangor State Health Department.

In a statement last night, the department said the prime minister yesterday underwent an annual health check-up conducted by a team of medical experts from the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang.

Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri @anwaribrahim hari ini jalani pemeriksaan kesihatan di Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, tahap kesihatan dalam keadaan baik - Jabatan Kesihatan Selangor pic.twitter.com/FKN9kIs3ag — BERNAMA RADIO (@Bernama_Radio) August 11, 2024

“The results of the examination show that the prime minister’s health level is in good condition and is at an optimal level,” the department said.

The statement said the prime minister remained enthusiastic and determined to continue shouldering the responsibility of uplifting the country’s dignity to the highest level. — Bernama