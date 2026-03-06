JOHOR BAHRU, March 6 — A 53-year-old woman was charged in the Sessions Court here today, together with five men in separate proceedings, over an alleged criminal conspiracy to commit a gang robbery at a car park in Pasir Gudang last month.

The accused, Shameem Begum Abdul Said, pleaded guilty, while 30-year-old Muhammat Rashid Ismail claimed trial after the charge was read out before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

The two accused were charged with jointly planning to commit a gang robbery at a car park behind a bank at Pusat Perdagangan Pasir Gudang near here at noon on February 24.

The charges were brought under Section 120B(1) of the Penal Code for criminal conspiracy to commit serious offences. It was read together with Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides punishment for gang robbery of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

The court allowed bail of RM12,000 with a local guarantor for each accused and ordered them to report to the nearest police station every month. The court also set April 8 for mention and submission of documents, as well as sentencing for Shameem Begum.

In a separate court, three men — Emmirul Azim Samat, 30, Muhammad Syukri Mohamed Yusoff, 32, and Abdul Rahman Abd Rahim, 32 — claimed trial after the charges were read out before Judge Mohd Zamir Suhaimee.

Emmirul Azim faces two charges: retaining stolen property in the form of RM50,000 in cash belonging to a Pakistani businessman, who is also Shameem Begum’s husband, and preparing to commit a gang robbery.

He was charged under Section 412 of the Penal Code for retaining stolen property from a gang robbery, read together with Section 399 of the same Code for making preparations to commit gang robbery. Each offence carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine upon conviction.

Muhammad Syukri and Abdul Rahman were jointly charged with committing a gang robbery against a businessman involving RM500,000 in cash under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries the same punishment.

The court set April 14 for mention and granted bail of RM18,000 for Emmirul Azim, while Muhammad Syukri and Abdul Rahman were each allowed bail of RM8,000 with a local guarantor.

The trio must also surrender their international passports to the court and report to the nearest police station every month. They are also barred from interfering with the prosecution’s witnesses.

Meanwhile, another accused, Mohamad Taufiq Mohammad Jamil, 31, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Azureen Sahira Sauffee Afandi to possessing an imitation firearm — a silver Pietro Beretta pistol — under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960.

The offence was allegedly committed in an office room in Taman Damansara Aliff in Tampoi here at 11.05am on February 27.

Azureen Sahira allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set March 31 for mention of the case.

Yesterday, it was reported that Johor police had arrested eight individuals, including a woman and a wheelchair-bound person with disabilities (PwD), in connection with an armed gang robbery involving RM500,000 in cash belonging to a Pakistani businessman.

The eight suspects were reported to come from varied backgrounds, including a food trader, business owner, mechanic and two unemployed men.