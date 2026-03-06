KOTA KINABALU, March 6 — Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are not a political slogan nor do they belong to any single party; they belong to every Sabahan, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He stressed that MA63 is a legitimate document that forms the foundation of the Federation of Malaysia, establishing Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in a sovereign nation.

“One of MA63’s most critical components for Sabahans is the 40 per cent entitlement from federal net revenue collected in Sabah, as provided under Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“For years, no concrete action was taken to settle these arrears. But now, the Madani government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has paved the way for what is rightfully ours to be returned, in line with MA63 provisions,” he told reporters after delivering his address to heads of federal departments and agencies in Sabah today.

Elaborating further, he said data from agencies such as the Inland Revenue Board and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department so far shows encouraging progress in determining the exact amount of Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement.

“The formation of a special committee to review revenue data from federal departments in Sabah proves the federal government is serious about this matter and committed to handling it transparently and responsibly,” he added.

Asked about claims that the federal government has filed a notice of motion to stay the court’s ruling on Sabah’s 40 per cent special grant claim, Mustapha said he has yet to receive any information and will issue a statement once he has accurate details.

“I have heard about it, but I do not have the full picture yet. We will ask the Finance Ministry for a detailed report,” he said. — Bernama