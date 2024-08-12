LABUAN, Aug 12 — More than 20 houses here were flooded following a downpour last night.

The worst-affected areas included Kampung Gersik Baru and Jalan Jumidar Buyong, where the water level rose to one metre.

Several homes in Taman Mahkota Impian were also inundated, with water reaching the living rooms.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Abdul Rahman Ali said firemen were dispatched to the affected areas to help residents move their belongings to higher ground.

In addition to the flash flood, a landslide occurred in Kampung Bebuloh Darat, partially damaging a house.

Abdul Rahman urged residents, especially those in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant as the weather remains unpredictable.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to assist those affected,” he said. — Bernama